OneConnect Financial Technology Co.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 22nd (NASDAQ:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology’s (NASDAQ:OCFT) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, January 22nd. OneConnect Financial Technology had issued 31,200,000 shares in its public offering on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $312,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.