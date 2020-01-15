OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Short Interest Up 8.7% in December

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 533,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in OneMain in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in OneMain by 164.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMF shares. Northland Securities started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.92. 7,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,038. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. OneMain has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 18.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

