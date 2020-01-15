ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.935 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.

ONEOK has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. ONEOK has a dividend payout ratio of 118.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ONEOK to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.6%.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $75.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $77.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

