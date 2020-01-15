ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,047,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.50.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.38.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.