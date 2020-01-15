Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.70 on Major Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00007930 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, BitMart, Binance and Hotbit. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $444.95 million and $162.38 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Indodax, OKEx, BitMart, Upbit, Kucoin, Binance, BCEX, Huobi, Gate.io, Bitbns, Koinex, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

