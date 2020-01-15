Open Trading Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $20,836.00 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Open Trading Network has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Open Trading Network has a total market capitalization of $20,836.00 and $261.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Trading Network token can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.56 or 0.04211466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00202141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network launched on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

