Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QuickLogic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn ($1.62) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.68). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QuickLogic’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

QUIK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of QuickLogic to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $68.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.48. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 144.73% and a negative return on equity of 85.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 385,317 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 797.2% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,005,247 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 38.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 41,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 731.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

