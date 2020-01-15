Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Short Interest Update

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 115,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

OPY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,400. Oppenheimer has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $31.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $352.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.37). Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $234.79 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Oppenheimer by 12.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oppenheimer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,467,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Oppenheimer by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Oppenheimer by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

