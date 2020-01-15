Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $202.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.58.

V opened at $197.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $385.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.14. Visa has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $196.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 203.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $71,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

