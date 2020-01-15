Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ORAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of ORAN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,874. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Orange has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,652,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 490,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Orange by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,412,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,367,000 after buying an additional 355,040 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Orange by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,013,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after buying an additional 155,940 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Orange by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,783,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,750,000 after buying an additional 154,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 147,780 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.