Orange SA (EPA:ORA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Orange SA (EPA:ORA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.20 ($18.84).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of Orange stock opened at €12.98 ($15.09) on Wednesday. Orange has a 52-week low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 52-week high of €15.80 ($18.37). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.89.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.