Orbitcoin (ORB) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $793,112.00 and $158.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.31 or 0.01289309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00051960 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00030799 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00205544 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008062 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00074819 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001881 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.