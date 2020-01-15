Orbs (ORBS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.87 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Orbs has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $11.87 million and approximately $318,137.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs token can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Upbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.40 or 0.04249436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00200806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00132382 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,017,251,117 tokens. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

