O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 979,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 8,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.23, for a total transaction of $3,638,628.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,678.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.66, for a total value of $109,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,164,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,652 shares of company stock valued at $36,734,738. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 111,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 107.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $438.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,380. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $331.34 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $439.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.53.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

