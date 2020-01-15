OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) Given a C$9.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) has been assigned a C$9.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.20 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.44.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$4.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $661.23 million and a P/E ratio of 28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.