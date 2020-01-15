OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Beacon Securities lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OGI traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.92. 11,766,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,417. The company has a market cap of $334.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.