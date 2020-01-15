Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Down 5.9% in December

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 78,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Origin Agritech stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Origin Agritech has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Origin Agritech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Origin Agritech stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.81% of Origin Agritech worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.