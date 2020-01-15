Origin Bancorp (OBNK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.44 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 20.11%. On average, analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.51. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OBNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

