OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Hits $0.0147 on Exchanges

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $83,154.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, DEx.top and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.27 or 0.03501730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00196722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on November 21st, 2017. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,928,834 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

OriginTrail can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.