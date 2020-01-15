Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Price Down 4.2% This Week

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $498,722.00 and approximately $7,924.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bibox, Coinbe and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.03319228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00193011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00027038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, CoinBene, Livecoin, Cryptopia, TOPBTC, Bibox and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

