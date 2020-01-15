Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Bought by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 424,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,407 shares during the period. Orthofix Medical comprises approximately 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 2.23% of Orthofix Medical worth $19,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 813,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after buying an additional 413,609 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1,801.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 41,988 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Orthofix Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.27. 1,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,949. The stock has a market cap of $880.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. Orthofix Medical Inc has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $74.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Matricaria acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $845,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,655,726. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

