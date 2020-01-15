Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.46.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96. Oshkosh Corp has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $95.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.34.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $1,678,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,119,468.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $641,183.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,319. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

