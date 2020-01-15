OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley set a $119.00 price objective on OSI Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

In related news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total value of $159,664.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 45,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $4,347,579.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,908,719.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,341 shares of company stock worth $7,835,505 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in OSI Systems by 337.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,187. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.56.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $290.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.26 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.64%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

