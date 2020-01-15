Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OR shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 4.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 41,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 9.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 154,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,322. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

