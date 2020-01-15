Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.89.

Osisko gold royalties stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 279,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,694. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of C$11.00 and a 52-week high of C$17.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -9.71.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$109.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

