Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €36.58 ($42.53).

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSR. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

OSR stock opened at €45.05 ($52.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.31. Osram Licht has a 1 year low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 1 year high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

