OST Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $234,610.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One OST token can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, IDCM and OKEx. OST has a total market cap of $7.34 million and $234,610.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OST has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OST alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.35 or 0.03286553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00191626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00125458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,519,032 tokens. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official website is ost.com.

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, IDCM, Upbit, Gate.io, Coinsuper and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.