OVCODE Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,358.00 (OVC)

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One OVCODE token can currently be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, OVCODE has traded up 167.4% against the U.S. dollar. OVCODE has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $2,358.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.65 or 0.03535840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00200047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00129237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

OVCODE Profile

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,935,306 tokens. The official website for OVCODE is ovcode.com. The official message board for OVCODE is medium.com/@ovcode. OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode.

OVCODE Token Trading

OVCODE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OVCODE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OVCODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

