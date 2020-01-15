Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Argus upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

OC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.97. 52,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.90. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $65,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,381.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,079. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,353,000 after purchasing an additional 912,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,593,000 after buying an additional 1,113,210 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,896,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,805,000 after buying an additional 335,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,160,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

