Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 10,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 17.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,019. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $325.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.37. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,287,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 147.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,404,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 123.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 456,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 324,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 36.9% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 296,840 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

