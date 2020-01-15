Oxycoin (OXY) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Oxycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. Over the last week, Oxycoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Oxycoin has a market capitalization of $73,189.00 and $7.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00042394 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Coin Profile

Oxycoin (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

