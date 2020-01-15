P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for P H Glatfelter’s earnings. P H Glatfelter reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow P H Glatfelter.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cfra upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:GLT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,678. P H Glatfelter has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 247.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 4,867.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 113.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter during the third quarter worth about $222,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P. H. Glatfelter Company

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

