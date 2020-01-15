PAC Global (PAC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.42 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, PAC Global has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, YoBit and BiteBTC. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $8,102.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009793 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Graviex, Crex24 and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

