PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,345 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,272,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PACCAR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,670,000 after acquiring an additional 324,895 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in PACCAR by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,043,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,817,000 after acquiring an additional 148,971 shares in the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $100,346.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,124 shares in the company, valued at $465,546.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $616,165.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,164.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,798. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

PACCAR stock opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

