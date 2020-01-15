Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Short Interest Update

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,380,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 18,960,000 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

A number of analysts have commented on PACB shares. BidaskClub cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 160.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 84,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a market cap of $723.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 136.85% and a negative net margin of 139.22%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

