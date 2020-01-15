Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 3.9% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.40. The company had a trading volume of 502,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,249. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $62.63 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.