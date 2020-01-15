Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Buys 14,389 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 64,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 129,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 950,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,375. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.86 and a one year high of $58.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4658 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

