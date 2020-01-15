Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Buys 414 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,782 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $9,640,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,849 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,595,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,568,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,189. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $131.00 and a 1-year high of $252.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

