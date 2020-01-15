Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

FNDA stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $40.31. 211,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,976. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1889 per share. This is a boost from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

