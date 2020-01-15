Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,179 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 64,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.86. 2,204,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,449. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $33.91.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.