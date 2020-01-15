Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up about 3.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Shares of PKW stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.84. 268,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,270. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $70.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2472 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

