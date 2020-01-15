Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,957 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4403 per share. This is an increase from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.