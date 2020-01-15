Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 316.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 170.6% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000.

NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.52. 828,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,450. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

