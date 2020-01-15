Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 66,740 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 393.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,740 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned about 1.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,750. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $25.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.