PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 672,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,202.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 125.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,345 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $11,982,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 38.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after acquiring an additional 252,346 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 274.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 254,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 186,488 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after acquiring an additional 154,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $36.76. 1,343,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,500. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.64 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $285.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

