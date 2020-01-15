Page Arthur B Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Page Arthur B lowered its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 2.5% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,858,000 after acquiring an additional 224,656 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,674 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 37,306.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,848,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,269,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,864,000 after purchasing an additional 62,852 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CB traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $151.29. 1,365,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.55.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $2,126,996.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at $28,043,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

