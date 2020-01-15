Page Arthur B Has $3.43 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Page Arthur B reduced its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup makes up about 2.8% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at $20,911,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,849,000 after acquiring an additional 128,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,455,000 after acquiring an additional 82,467 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 138,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 66,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 45,532 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $260,744.49. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $116.71. 240,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,725. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.85 and a 200-day moving average of $117.38. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $701.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.