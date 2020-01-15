Page Arthur B Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Page Arthur B cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for about 2.9% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,224,000 after buying an additional 474,241 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,035,000 after buying an additional 274,355 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,572,000 after buying an additional 247,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 1,256.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after buying an additional 166,294 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,694. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.70 and a one year high of $95.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $217.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

