Page Arthur B Raises Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Page Arthur B lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 1.9% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.6% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 14.2% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.30. 1,126,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,665. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $221.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.70.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.