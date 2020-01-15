Page Arthur B Sells 1,060 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Page Arthur B decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 3.8% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in Danaher by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,660,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,519. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $104.16 and a 12 month high of $162.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.17.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

